Moida Mansion
Keyboard controls (click to focus)
Move Left: Left arrow
Move Right: Right arrow
Stairs (Up & Down): Up arrow
Search: Enter key
Comments
What an insanely creative aesthetic, it's real throwback! A fun puzzle to figure out too, thank you for the amazing experience~
It was interesting! I continued and played two rounds.
Fantastic game! I just won after three failed attempts.
i love this so much!!!!
It's incredible how it's faithful to the support's limitations, yet achieve to provide a pretty rich experience.
Also this manual is so cool!
Saved everyone yay! Incredible. Even down to all the LCDs turning on at initialization.
I made the three kids hold down the buttons I found. Now what?
EDIT: Turns out that I missed a button. Oops, my bad!
Beat it first try; all characters (plus Dot). Took me a bit to get used to, but it was quite a fun experience.
No way was I leaving without Dot. Hell no.
Best ending on my first try baby ;)
Good game, will play again. I only wish I could have looked at the reset screen for a bit longer at the end.
Dot and the friends are all home safe. Being a completionist, I wonder what might hide behind some sort of crazy let yourself be attacked x amount of times, with x being the nearest perfect square to the number of light bulbs in the mansion, but I do think I did it and will go to bed now. Thank you for this and thank you forever for papers please.
got dot on my second try :) after a few tries, my lowest 4/4 right now is 54 moves!
lucas pope made a banger for the playdate and said, 'you know what, i can make a great game with even less'. and by golly, he sure did.
What a ton of fun. Rescued everybody and Dot on my second run.
I love your games, have you ever thought of bringing this or the papers please demake to playdate?
the game is fun!
It could well be a real Game&Watch with a tiny additional dot matrix display. Absolutely genius!
Fantastic! Was surprised how well this worked on my ancient Samsung phone. I failed to read the well-presented rules doc beforehand, but the game was very intuitive and I was able to beat it after a few tries. Great stuff!
I need this as a physical LCD game device immediately
PRO TIP: The search button will start on the next item in that room after you've searched.
This may save you an hour if you're an idiot like me.
OMG, this is so good
FYI: iOS sound worked for me!
that was fun, really satisfying sounds! but i'll go again later cause I only got 3/4 friends outta there
I FOUND DOT!!! :D
Oh wow, this is really cool!
The changing layout and apparent adherence to the graphical limitations is really endearing.
Dot is still missing.
This is awesome!
Oh my God this is so cool. Physical version when? haha