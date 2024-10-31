Keyboard controls (click to focus)

Move Left: Left arrow
Move Right: Right arrow
Stairs (Up & Down): Up arrow
Search: Enter key

More information
Published 1 day ago
StatusReleased
PlatformsHTML5
Rating
Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars
(47 total ratings)
Authordukope
GenreAdventure

Comments

Poobslag1 hour ago(+1)

What an insanely creative aesthetic, it's  real throwback! A fun puzzle to figure out too, thank you for the amazing experience~

walledbotan2 hours ago(+1)

It was interesting! I continued and played two rounds.

wbhwrites4 hours ago(+1)

Fantastic game! I just won after three failed attempts. 

cyxrism4 hours ago(+1)

i love this so much!!!!

Itooh8 hours ago(+1)

It's incredible how it's faithful to the support's limitations, yet achieve to provide a pretty rich experience.

Also this manual is so cool!

StephanRewind19 hours ago(+1)

Saved everyone yay! Incredible. Even down to all the LCDs turning on at initialization. 

Reply
Dorkfishie1 day ago (1 edit)

I made the three kids hold down the buttons I found. Now what?

EDIT: Turns out that I missed a button. Oops, my bad!

Megawacky Max1 day ago(+1)

Beat it first try; all characters (plus Dot). Took me a bit to get used to, but it was quite a fun experience.

Blud1 day ago(+1)

No way was I leaving without Dot. Hell no.

Ghost30811 day ago(+1)

Best ending on my first try baby ;)

Good game, will play again. I only wish I could have looked at the reset screen for a bit longer at the end.

Bruno Madureira Teles1 day ago(+1)

Dot and the friends are all home safe. Being a completionist, I wonder what might hide behind some sort of crazy let yourself be attacked x amount of times, with x being the nearest perfect square to the number of light bulbs in the mansion, but I do think I did it and will go to bed now. Thank you for this and thank you forever for papers please.

leoweo1 day ago(+1)

got dot on my second try :) after a few tries, my lowest 4/4 right now is 54 moves!

ogto011 day ago(+2)(-1)

lucas pope made a banger for the playdate and said, 'you know what, i can make a great game with even less'. and by golly, he sure did.

GekkouKitsune1 day ago(+1)

What a ton of fun. Rescued everybody and Dot on my second run.

harryt1081 day ago(+1)

I love your games, have you ever thought of bringing this or the papers please demake to playdate?

Lost Soul Designs1 day ago(+1)

 the game is fun!

kalalu1 day ago (2 edits) (+1)

It could well be a real Game&Watch with a tiny additional dot matrix display. Absolutely genius!

Ivy1 day ago(+2)

Fantastic! Was surprised how well this worked on my ancient Samsung phone. I failed to read the well-presented rules doc beforehand, but the game was very intuitive and I was able to beat it after a few tries. Great stuff!

AngelosLH1 day ago(+1)

I need this as a physical LCD game device immediately

st33d1 day ago(+1)

PRO TIP: The search button will start on the next item in that room after you've searched.

This may save you an hour if you're an idiot like me.

AlexPinekone1 day ago(+1)

OMG, this is so good

djseebs1 day ago(+1)

FYI: iOS sound worked for me!

Caiio1 day ago(+2)

that was fun, really satisfying sounds! but i'll go again later cause I only got 3/4 friends outta there

QwertyPc_Game171 day ago(+1)

I FOUND DOT!!! :D

wojtek rak1 day ago(+1)

Oh wow, this is really cool!

ashen_1 day ago(+1)

The changing layout and apparent adherence to the graphical limitations is really endearing.

Dot is still missing.

tecteun1 day ago(+1)

This is awesome!

Adam Kehl1 day ago(+1)

Oh my God this is so cool. Physical version when? haha

