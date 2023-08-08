Celebrating 10 years of Papers, Please



More information
Published 5 hours ago
StatusReleased
PlatformsHTML5
Rating
Rated 5.0 out of 5 stars
(18 total ratings)
Authordukope
Made withHaxe
Tagsgame-watch, handheld, lcd, papers-please, please
Average sessionA few minutes
LanguagesEnglish
InputsMouse
LinksHomepage

Comments

Casey Labrack35 minutes ago

Love gallery mode. Very expressive lcd blots

Peterrchen59 minutes ago

Thanks for ten years

olszoj1 hour ago

cooooooool idea!!!

Sergierix2 hours ago

Awesome job, as always!

StephanRewind2 hours ago

This is absolutely spot on. I’d buy the real one to add to my Game & Watch collection.

Notblaine4 hours ago

Super cool.

Thanks for this and everything you do!

timw4 hours ago (1 edit) (+1)

Short playthrough video on itch.io's YouTube channel: 

Ganty4 hours ago(+2)

Happy 10th Birthday Papers Please. I like the authentic photocopied look of the manual. And the authentic scratched LCD screen.

G_Boy5 hours ago (1 edit) (+1)

Big fan of Papers Please, very happy to see this game given more love by the Dev! 

Happy 10 year anniversary! 

