LCD, Please
|Published
|5 hours ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|HTML5
|Rating
|Author
|dukope
|Made with
|Haxe
|Tags
|game-watch, handheld, lcd, papers-please, please
|Average session
|A few minutes
|Languages
|English
|Inputs
|Mouse
|Links
|Homepage
|Published
|5 hours ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|HTML5
|Rating
|Author
|dukope
|Made with
|Haxe
|Tags
|game-watch, handheld, lcd, papers-please, please
|Average session
|A few minutes
|Languages
|English
|Inputs
|Mouse
|Links
|Homepage
Comments
Log in with itch.io to leave a comment.
Love gallery mode. Very expressive lcd blots
Thanks for ten years
cooooooool idea!!!
Awesome job, as always!
This is absolutely spot on. I’d buy the real one to add to my Game & Watch collection.
Super cool.
Thanks for this and everything you do!
Short playthrough video on itch.io's YouTube channel:
Happy 10th Birthday Papers Please. I like the authentic photocopied look of the manual. And the authentic scratched LCD screen.
Big fan of Papers Please, very happy to see this game given more love by the Dev!
Happy 10 year anniversary!